March 24, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left), escorted by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, during the meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right), escorted by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, during their fourth meeting at the Aquiles Nazoa Cultural House in Caracas, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left), escorted by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, during the meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right), escorted by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, during their fourth meeting at the Aquiles Nazoa Cultural House in Caracas, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.