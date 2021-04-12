Peruvian Governors ask Venezuela for Help Facing COVID-19 Crisis

Peruvian governors from Junín, Tumbes, and Lambayeque sent letters to the Venezuelan government requesting logistical support to acquire oxygen and face the health crisis in their territories due to a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

This was reported by Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza through a message posted on his Twitter account, where he shared images of the letters signed by Wilmer Dios Benitez, Fernando Orihuela Rojas, and Luis Alberto Díaz Bravo, governors of Tumbes, Junín, and Lambayeque respectively.

The top Venezuelan diplomat pointed out that these leaders were informed of the need to communicate with Peruvian national authorities to evaluate the logistics and possibility of support.

Recibimos solicitudes para cooperar en la atención de la crisis sanitaria por #Covid_19 en Perú de los Gobernadores Regionales de Junín, Tumbes y Lambayeque. Es necesario que las autoridades nacionales se comuniquen con nosotros para evaluar la logística y posibilidad de apoyo. pic.twitter.com/3MjINiPjxe — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) April 10, 2021

Besides Venezuela itself being hit by this new COVID-19 wave as a result of the Brazilian variants, and experiencing some issues itself with oxygen supply, the Venezuelan diplomat expressed Venezuela’s willingness to help the brother Peruvian people. The solidarity comes despite the fact that Peru’s government, under US direction, is among the countries suffocating Venezuelan people and supporting US and European sanctions against millions of Venezuelans.

Accumulated infections amounted to 1,639,767, with 11,248 on Saturday. Peru has reported a total of 54,669 COVID-19 deaths.

This Saturday alone Peru registered 384 deaths from COVID-19, the highest figure since last August 19, 2020, according to reports of the Peruvian Ministry of Healh.

