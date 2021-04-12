Venezuelan National Assembly Consolidates Relations with Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva

On Sunday, April 11, a delegation of deputies from the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela held a working meeting with the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco and the secretary general, Martín Chungong, in Geneva, Switzerland, in order to strengthen relations at the parliamentary level.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, informed about the meeting through his Twitter account, and added that the AN has made an official invitation to the IPU to visit Venezuela, so that “it learns the truth about Venezuela beyond mainstream media manipulation and cunning attacks.”

“We have extended an invitation for a delegation from the Executive Committee of the IPU to visit our country and learn the truth about Venezuela beyond mainstream manipulation and devious attacks, and learn about the work in favor of peace and reconciliation that the new AN has undertaken,” Rodríguez wrote in his Twitter post.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the only international organization that represents the legislative branches of national governments on a global scale, with the aim of fostering international cooperation.

Currently, 179 national parliaments and 13 regional parliamentary bodies are members of the IPU, according to the website of the organization.

On several occasions, this body has expressed its willingness to support the process of dialogue between the Bolivarian government and the opposition in Venezuela.

Featured image: Venezuelan parliamentarian delegation in Geneva visiting the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Photo courtesy of Últimas Noticias.

