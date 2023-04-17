The Government of Colombia has reminded its officials that they must abide by the One China principle, as reflected in a letter signed by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco José Coy Granados and sent to all ministries on the 21st of February, as reported by the local magazine Semana this Sunday, clarifying that sources from the Foreign Ministry have confirmed the decision.

“In line with the policies of the government of President Gustavo Petro to deepen relations with the nations of the Indo-Pacific region and, taking into account the relevance of the relationship with the People’s Republic of China, it is important that all public officials belonging to the executive branches of the national, departmental and municipal order embrace and apply the One China principle,” reads the letter.

Therefore, it is considered imperative that all public entities bear in mind that Colombia firmly adheres to the aforementioned principle, thus recognizing the People’s Republic of China and its authorities as the only legitimate state.

“Colombia does not maintain official or semi-official diplomatic relations with the region of Taiwan, China,” it continues, stating that, consequently, all officials must refrain from having contact or holding meetings with officials from the Asian island, as well as from making statements of support.

Colombia established diplomatic relations with Beijing in February 1980, under the administration of then-President Julio César Turbay. It currently does not maintain diplomatic contact with Taiwan, although there is a Taipei trade office in Bogota.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

