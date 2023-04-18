On Sunday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with the minister of foreign relations of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, the Presidential Press reported.

Previously, the Venezuelan president had met with the Colombian foreign minister on March 8 of this year. At that time, President Maduro commented on the meeting’s successful strengthening of the unity and development of the sister nations.

This Sunday’s meeting also served to strengthen bilateral relations and review the agenda of strategic cooperation between the two nations, which was undertaken once Caracas and Bogotá decided to reestablish their diplomatic ties.

Relations between the two nations were reestablished in various areas with the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Colombian presidency. This new scenario led to the signing of many new agreements on trade, migration, and border security.

In this dynamic, the presidents of Venezuela and Colombia signed the Acuerdo de Alcance Parcial de Naturaleza Comercial Nº 28. [Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28], on February 1.

Among the points contemplated in this agreement is the total opening of the border to permit the integration between Colombia and Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

