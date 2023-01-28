January 28, 2023
Opening ceremony of the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front held from January 13 to 22 in Dakhla, Sahrawi refugee camps. Photo: Sahara Press Service.

Opening ceremony of the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front held from January 13 to 22 in Dakhla, Sahrawi refugee camps. Photo: Sahara Press Service.