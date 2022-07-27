The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ratified the support of his administration for the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), during the farewell event for the ambassador of SADR in Venezuela, Mohamed Salem Daha Lehbib, who held this position since 2013.

At the event held in Miraflores Palace on Monday, July 25, President Maduro bade goodbye to Lehbib, whom he thanked for his work in the difficult and complicated past few years.

“We share blood and dreams with Mother Africa and, above all, the hope that sooner rather than later we will see the cause of independence of the Saharawi Arab people emerge victorious,” said Maduro.

He added that he supports the Sahrawi people who are fighting for their independence, their territory, peace and dignity.

“Venezuelans in essence are grateful, affectionate people, friends of their friends, companions of the combatants on the same path,” said the president. “Today I want to thank you for your constant presence, solidarity, friendship, brotherhood and understanding,” he added, recognizing the work of outgoing Ambassador Daha Lehbib.

#EnVivo 📹 | Venezuela ratifica su respaldo al gobierno de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática y, sobre todo, al pueblo "que lucha por su independencia, su territorio, paz y dignidad", enfatizó el Presidente @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/AOcCOo6A0E — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) July 25, 2022

President Maduro welcomes new ambassadors

Earlier on Monday, President Maduro received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Turkey, South Africa, and Argentina.

At the Salón Sol del Perú in Miraflores Palace, Maduro held a meeting with the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, Lindiwe Michelle Maseko, who presented her credentials as South Africa’s official representative in Venezuela.

Venezuela and South Africa maintain solid economic cooperation, aimed at strategic alliances in commercial, mining, oil, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The president also received the credentials of Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu, ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Venezuela.

The two countries have strengthened their diplomatic relations, which are focused on the economic, social and commercial sectors.

At another meeting, President Maduro welcomed the new ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Gareth Bynoe, who previously served as a representative of the Caribbean island nations to the United Nations Diplomatic Mission.

#Noticia 📰 | Presidente Maduro recibe cartas credenciales del embajador de San Vicente y las Granadinas ➡️ https://t.co/9PXHALnQz9 pic.twitter.com/loM5h2pah8 — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) July 25, 2022

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have strong relations of brotherhood, cooperation and mutual respect, which have been in place since October 29, 1981. Both countries are members of ALBA-TCP as well as many other regional organizations.

President Maduro also received the credentials of the ambassador of the Republic of Argentina, Óscar Laborde. Thus, bilateral relations between Venezuela and Argentina are restored. The diplomatic relations were broken off by former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who had recognized Juan Guaidó as the “interim president” of Venezuela, refused to recognize President Maduro, and was instrumental in the anti-Venezuela destabilization attempts launched by the now non-existent Lima Group.





(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SC

