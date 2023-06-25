To commemorate Bolivarian Army Day and the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, President Nicolás Maduro has asserted that Venezuela will never surrender to any empire.

“Here we are, 202 years later, with the same spirit, with the same love for our homeland, and telling the empires of the world: Venezuela will not surrender to any empire, Venezuela is heading towards the century of power,” President Maduro said on Saturday, June 24, during the official event for the commemoration of the historic Battle of Carabobo, held at the Paseo Monumental del Campo de Carabobo, in Carabobo state.

Maduro highlighted the pride that Venezuelans feel “to be patriots of the 21st century and to hold high the flag of Bolívar, the cause of Bolívar, defending the sovereignty of our homeland and the freedom of our people.”

Congratulations to the army

President Maduro congratulated all the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces upon celebrating Bolivarian Army Day.

“Today is a day of battle, of national victory, of South American victory,” the president said. “Today, we celebrate the day of our glorious Bolivarian Army, and the new missions and tasks that the army will continue to fulfill to defend our constitution and to defeat the threats of the empire.”

During the commemorative event, President Maduro received the coat of arms emblazoned with “Winner of Carabobo, year XI” from the Venezuelan military youth as an institutional present and a symbol of the victory achieved by the independence army under the leadership of Simón Bolívar in the Carabobo field on June 24, 1821.

Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly, was handed the Carabobo Report by the military youth. This report, through which Liberator Simón Bolívar informed the Congress of Colombia about the victory in 1821, was received with great significance.

Anti-oligarchy doctrine

President Maduro stressed that the anti-oligarchic doctrine has been key in Venezuela’s resistance against the aggressions of the US empire.

“That is the doctrine of our Bolivarian National Armed Force, the revolutionary, anti-oligarchic, anti-imperialist doctrine, the doctrine of the people in arms, a solid doctrine to provide knowledge and fill our soldiers with morale, the combative morale that is what in the end defines any combat, any conflict, any war.”

President Maduro also greeted the ambassadors of the countries accredited in Venezuela, the chargés d’affaires and military attachés of various countries, and said, “Here is Venezuela’s hand, extended to the world.”

Civic-military union

President Maduro emphasized that civic-military union has been the principal strategy of the Bolivarian Revolution.

He referred to an interview for a TV program of the former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, Conversando con Correa, where he was asked about the key to the resistance of the Venezuelan people. “I told [Correa] that the secret is in the Bolivarian history of our homeland; the secret is in the morale of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in its doctrine; and the secret is in the union that we have achieved between the people and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces: the perfect civic-military union, for the 21st century and beyond.”

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez; Vice President Delcy Rodríguez; Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López; Attorney General Tarek William Saab; the governor of Carabobo State, Rafael Lacava; and the ministers of the national government were present at the commemorative event.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

