The Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved the Bill for the Protection of Assets, Rights and Interests of the Republic and its Entities Abroad in its second discussion on Tuesday. The bill is a tool to counter the failed US-led “regime change” operation to oust President Nicolás Maduro that, in reality, affects millions of Venezuelans, especially the most vulnerable ones.

After the bill was approved on Tuesday, May 16, the president of the National Assembly (AN), Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, agreed to apply “exemplary” sanctions against the people involved in the dispossession of property and assets belonging to Venezuela abroad. This proposal was raised by the president of the Permanent Commission of Internal Policy, Deputy Diosdado Cabello, who presented the bill before the plenary.

Monómeros in Colombia and CITGO Corporation, among other Venezuelan state assets abroad, have been illegally seized with the help of unfriendly governments and Venezuelan far-right figures following and supporting US imperialism. With the assumption of President Gustavo Petro in Colombia, Venezuela was able to recover Monómeros, which was almost bankrupted.

During the parliamentary debate, National Assembly President Rodríguez deplored the robbery carried out by the leaders of the Venezuelan extreme right, who attacked the country’s assets outside its territory.

“Could it be that they are psychotic or need some type of intravenous anti-delirium medication and to wait a while for them to regain consciousness, orientation in time and space, and, above all, stop hallucinating and raving? It is not that. They are after the Republic’s money; they want to steal it,” Rodríguez stated.

In this sense, he agreed with what was stated by Deputy Cabello, seeking to apply more severe sanctions to punish those Venezuelans who attack the nation’s assets.

“I completely agree with what Deputy Diosdado Cabello proposes, that we be exemplary in the application of sanctions, whatever they may be,” Rodríguez said.

All actions against Venezuelan assets are null and void

“We clearly and unequivocally declare absolutely null and void any action or attempt by an international organization against State assets that belong to the people of Venezuela. They do not belong to the United States or any political group of the Venezuelan opposition,” said Diosdado Cabello during his speech.

Deputy Rodríguez said that this policy complements the already approved Asset Forfeiture Law and its application in necessary cases.

Cabello also proposed exemplary sanctions against people who usurped public office, as well as law firms and “lobbyists” that have participated in the theft of Venezuelan assets.

“We are not guided by any interest other than to safeguard the interests of our people… This is an opportunity to begin the implementation [of the two laws] jointly and immediately,” he stressed.

After the law was voted in plenary, AN President Deputy Rodríguez declared the new law authorized. The law was sent to President Maduro for its promulgation per the provisions of Article 213 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Opposition leaders seek campaign financing

Rodríguez criticized a former deputy of the extinct 2015 National Assembly who “has just been given” more than $360 million.

At the beginning of May, the US Department of State granted former Deputy Dinorah Figuera access to US bank accounts with millions of dollars belonging to Venezuela. Juan Guaidó previously held these accounts, corresponding to funds illegally frozen by the sanctions imposed against Venezuela.

Deputy Rodríguez stated that Figuera belongs to Henrique Capriles Radonski’s opposition party Justice First (PJ), and that Figuera seeks to finance PJ’s electoral campaign for the opposition primaries with “the money stolen from Venezuelans.”

“In that delusional complex they have created, there is a line of thieves,” Rodríguez said. “Figuera is a thief, Capriles Radonski is a thief, Rosales is a thief, Juan Guaidó is a thief, and Julio Borges is a thief… all of them, who are dividing up the half-empty bottle, are thinking about how to finance their campaign for the misnamed primaries.”

