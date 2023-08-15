The government of Venezuela presented, before the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC), an appeal against the decision of the Preliminary Questions Chamber to resume the investigation known as Venezuela I. Venezuela argues that the process constitutes a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and of international law, with clear political overtones.

“Since 2018, Venezuela has denounced and demonstrated that the process initiated before the International Criminal Court has a clear political motivation and is part of the regime-change strategy promoted by foreign powers against the country, based on a false accusation for crimes against humanity that have never occurred,” wrote the Minister for Information and Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, via social media on Monday, August 14.

#ÚltimoMinuto🔴 El Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela presentó ante la Sala de Apelaciones de la CPI los fundamentos de su apelación, contra la decisión que autorizó la reanudación de la investigación en el asunto denominado “Venezuela I”. Lea aquí ⬇️⬇️#14Ago#VamosARecrearnos pic.twitter.com/8Aw7MMIzR9 — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) August 14, 2023

In the text, Venezuela argues that six errors of fact and law were committed that violate the Rome Statute and international law

Likewise, the document states that with the presentation of the appeal, “Venezuela aspires to resume adherence to international legality and demands respect for its constitutional system of justice, as a fundamental pillar of the democratic and social state of law and justice.”

Communiqué from Venezuela before the ICC

The full text of the statement from the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela to the ICC is presented below:

In addition, throughout the course of the so-called “Preliminary Examination”, which was never carried out in accordance with the parameters of International Law and the Rome Statute, Venezuela was prevented from exercising its right to defense, denying it access to information about the facts that were evaluated by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office.

On this occasion, in the appeal, Venezuela argued that the decision of the Preliminary Questions Chamber, dated June 27, 2023, included six (6) errors of fact and law that violate fundamental provisions of the Rome Statute and of International Law, producing a result, therefore, that was contrary to truth and justice.

Among the serious violations denounced, it was alleged that the Preliminary Questions Chamber rejected—without foundation—most of the evidence presented by Venezuela that demonstrates the profuse and productive work of the Justice System in the investigation and punishment of crimes against human rights that occurred in the country. In addition, the few pieces of evidence evaluated by said Chamber were selected by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to the detriment of Venezuela.

With the presentation of this appeal, Venezuela aspires to resume adherence to international law and demands respect for its constitutional system of justice as a fundamental pillar of the democratic and social state of law and justice.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates that it will continue to use all available actions under international law to defend the truth and ensure its rights as a Nation, against this offensive that openly uses the institutionality of the International Criminal Court for purposes contrary to its nature and purpose.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

