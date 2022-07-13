The president of Türkiye (Turkey), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will visit Venezuela in the coming days, announced the Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro this Tuesday, July 12. This was reported during a ceremony paying homage to the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Şevki Mütevellioğlu, who is wrapping up his tenure in the country. With the visit of the Turkish president, a greater economic growth of the South American nation is envisioned, Maduro indicated.

“In the days to come we will be receiving President Erdoğan in Venezuela again,” President Maduro said. “We happily prepare for this visit to have a high significance for the development and economic recovery of Venezuela. Venezuela has what it takes, and it has great friends in the world.”

On June 8, during his visit to Ankara, President Nicolás Maduro reported on the signing of three agreements with Türkiye, after having held a high-level meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He explained in a press conference with his Turkish counterpart that the agreements reached were in the areas of tourism, agriculture, and financial-monetary issues, thus joining another 54 agreements that both nations have already signed within their broad plan of cooperation for development.

Gratitude for the work done

This Monday, in an address dedicated to the outgoing ambassador, President Maduro thanked Mütevellioğlu for the functions performed in Venezuela. “This is your home forever,” President Maduro said. “Long live the friendship between Türkiye and Venezuela.”

In reference to the transit of bilateral relations between Venezuela and Türkiye during Şevki Mütevellioğlu’s tenure as ambassador, the Venezuelan president stated that these have been years of progress, in the midst of very difficult situations, which “gives an extra spice to the advances that we have had these years, because they have been the years of the imperial attack against Venezuela,” which have included guarimbas, the parallel “interim government,” the disregard for the legitimate authority in Venezuela by the US and its allies, and the theft of Venezuelan assets around the world, among other arbitrary actions against Venezuela.

President Maduro recalled that, amid this turbulence, the South American nation was finding its own path to recovery and development. “Thanks to God, to our people, to the world, Venezuela has had the new world, and always you by its side,” he told Ambassador Mütevellioğlu.

The Venezuelan head of state asserted that the progress made in relations between the two nations has been possible as a result of a shared effort. “He has been a decisive dear friend,” Maduro said. “So the decision I made, when you handed me the credentials, was the right one. You have been part of this Venezuelan team, we are winning the game.”

