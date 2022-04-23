Saturday, April 23, 2022

President Maduro Appoints Two New Ministers

Juan Carlos Loyo will now be in charge of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry and Juan Arias is to head the Ministry of Industry and National Production.

On Friday, April 22, the Presisent of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro appointed new heads for two ministries, namely, Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Industries and National Production.

President Maduro appointed Juan Carlos Loyo as the new minister for fisheries and aquaculture. Loyo will have the task of helping Venezuela achieve food sovereignty, said the president in a Twitter post.

Loyo thanked President Maduro for the appointment, and stated that “it is an honor to serve our homeland, you, and the people of Venezuela.”

Maduro also made the appointment of Juan Arias as the new Minister for Industry and National Production.

The president stated that Arias “has the responsibility to… continue with our economic recovery through the promotion of the productive sectors. Produce more and more for Venezuela!”

Arias had previously served as minister for Basic, Strategic and Socialist Industries (MINPPIBES), and as president of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG).

President Maduro also thanked Olga Luisa Figueroa and José Gregorio Biomorgi for their work, who were in charge of these offices until April 22.

“I thank Olga Luisa Figueroa and José Gregorio Biomorgi for their extraordinary work carried out during these months in which they were at the forefront of these important tasks in the food and production sector,” said the president in recognition of the work of the outgoing ministers. “A big hug to you from the Venezuelan people. I wish you success!”

 

Featured image: Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo (left), and Minister of Industries and National Production, Juan (Arias), both newly appointed by President Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Orinoco Tribune.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

