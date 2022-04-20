Venezuela Registers Unprecedented Growth in Exports in First Quarter of 2022

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has announced at the close of Easter week that, since 2021, Venezuela has maintained record figures and indicators that demonstrate growth in various productive and economic areas, such as exports, with a favorable projection for the remainder of 2022.

Rodríguez, who is also the Venezuelan minister of finance, highlighted a considerable increase in tax collection coupled with internal commercial growth and increase in exports.

A growth of 353% in exports has been registered in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, and there has been a 84% growth in imports ​​compared to the first quarter of 2021. “We went from $52.44 million to $147 million [which represents] 182% growth in exports.”

Vice President Rodríguez commented that this illustrates how Venezuela is overcoming the US-imposed sanctions. She also commended the role played by entrepreneurs in the productive recovery of the country.

Business expansion

Regarding the government’s policies for the creation of companies and support for economic initiatives, Vice President Rodríguez highlighted that the state of Miranda has the largest number of registered entrepreneurs in the Ministry of Commerce website.

“New businesses have grown by 86%,” stated Rodríguez. “The growth in active businesses in relation to 2021 is 24%,” she added, informing that this growth is in traditional businesses, industries, services and distribution.

She reiterated that Venezuela has broken the vicious cycle generated by the Washington-imposed unilateral coercive measures and that 2022 will undoubtedly be a year of “greater happiness, hope and prosperity for our country.”