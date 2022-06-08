June 7, 2022
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a meeting with members of his cabinet at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on June 6, 2022. Photo: John Zepra/AFP.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a meeting with members of his cabinet at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on June 6, 2022. Photo: John Zepra/AFP.