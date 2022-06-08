The Venezuelan president stressed that the 9th Summit of the Americas is “a total failure” as it does not focus on “matters of interest to the peoples.”

On Monday, June 6, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, asked his Argentine counterpart and pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Alberto Fernández, to convene a meeting of the regional body in which all countries of the region participate. President Maduro also suggested that the US head of state should be invited.

“It will have to be CELAC President Alberto Fernández … who convenes, with an agenda of urgent issues of maximum interest for our people, sooner rather than later, a summit meeting in which the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean attend—and invite President Joe Biden to listen to the dignity of our peoples and our history,” President Maduro said during a broadcast. In addition, President Maduro again denounced the host country of the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, USA, beginning this Monday, for refusing to invite Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Venezuela’s head of state also indicated that the proposed CELAC summit would “be a way to start a new path, as President López Obrador proposed today and in the reflections he has been making in recent weeks … a new body where all the countries of what is America, our America, participate, without exclusion.”

President Maduro referred to the Summit of the Americas as “a total failure” which is not raising “matters of interest to the peoples.”

“Unfortunately, it is the US government itself that killed the alleged summit,” said President Maduro. “It is a total failure. It has no agenda, no theme, no decisive points. It has nothing to link the meeting to the problems and issues of interest and priority for the peoples of the Americas.”

The Venezuelan president described the actions of the US government as “an act of discrimination against three peoples, with three governments.” However, he reiterated his assertion that “the voice of the rebellious peoples of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” will be heard at the summit.

“Our voice will be there in different ways … in the streets as a protest, in the meeting room,” said President Maduro.

(Actualidad RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

