On Friday, June 3, Venezuela sent a total of 41 tons of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Suriname as a response to the floods that have beset a considerable part of that country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faria, reported that the aid was sent through the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force. The National Organization for Civil Protection and Disaster Management was in charge of the logistics and the provision of supplies.

Supplies include drinking water, medicines, household goods, non-perishable food and basic necessities.

In a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Faria stated, “Our country and our government are characterized by taking immediate action, being the first to arrive in neighboring countries, just as our brothers and sisters of the Republic of Cuba do as well, when it comes to humanitarian aid.”

Faria added that the ministries of internal relations, justice and peace, nutrition, health, and transport have all been called into action for the tasks of collecting donations.