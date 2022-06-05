On Friday, June 3, Venezuela sent a total of 41 tons of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Suriname as a response to the floods that have beset a considerable part of that country.
The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faria, reported that the aid was sent through the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force. The National Organization for Civil Protection and Disaster Management was in charge of the logistics and the provision of supplies.
Supplies include drinking water, medicines, household goods, non-perishable food and basic necessities.
In a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Faria stated, “Our country and our government are characterized by taking immediate action, being the first to arrive in neighboring countries, just as our brothers and sisters of the Republic of Cuba do as well, when it comes to humanitarian aid.”
Faria added that the ministries of internal relations, justice and peace, nutrition, health, and transport have all been called into action for the tasks of collecting donations.
During the shipment of supplies, which took off from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira state, Minister Faria was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Disaster Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda; the Deputy Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi; and the General Manager for Cargo of EMTRASUR, César Pérez.
Suriname is one of the countries most vulnerable to floods in the world. This year, the country has been suffering from the effects of prolonged and intense rainfall and flooding since March. On May 25, the government of Suriname declared disaster emergency in a number of districts in the southern part of the country, where severe flooding has caused disruptions in water supply and electricity service. According to latest reports from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), about 1,500 people have been displaced due to the floods.
(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/GMS/SC
