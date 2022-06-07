The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he will not be present at the Summit of the Americas.

On Tuesday, Lacalle Pou, the head of the Uruguayan delegation, was set to travel to Los Angeles, US, for the 9th Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June 6-10.

RELATED CONTENT: AMLO Will Not Attend Summit of the Americas, Counter-Hegemonic Events on the Rise “As I intended to travel to the US tomorrow for the Summit of the Americas, I did a PCR test today,” wrote Lacalle Pau via Twitter. “The result came back positive. Considering these circumstances, I must cancel all of my activities planned for the next few days.” The Summit of the Americas will begin amid controversy after the host nation decided not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which then led other presidents and regional blocs to announce that their respective heads of state would not attend either. These include the the presidents of Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras, Guatemala, and those of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which includes 14 countries from the region.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.