On Tuesday, September 6, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, made an assessment on the progress of the 1×10 System of Good Government and the progress of the Community Brigades for Healthcare and Education (Bricomiles).

From the 23 de Enero parish in Caracas, the head of state evaluated the repair work at the Gabriela Mistral educational unit and highlighted the work of the community brigades in this populous Caracas neighborhood.

“Where the incapable and the bureaucrats say that it cannot be done, it can be done. With the union of grassroots power and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), the capacity to build Bolivarian socialism is demonstrated,” he stressed.

In this sense, he insisted that governors and mayors go out into the streets, “look for problems and provide immediate solutions … That’s why we created the 1×10 of the Good Government, don’t be fooled and go out and see what is happening in the streets,” he urged.

Likewise, the Venezuelan president pointed out that with Bricomiles, progressive improvement is being made in the recovery of all healthcare centers and hospitals around the country.

As a sample of these tasks in development, he contacted the governor of La Guaira (live), José Alejandro Terán, who reported on the rehabilitation of the hospital rooms of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security; and with authorities of the Portuguesa state, where in civic-military unity a type II popular medical clinic was recovered in the Santa Sofía de Acarigua community.

President Maduro also showed five new operating rooms inaugurated at the Dr. José María Vargas Hospital in Caracas, which will increase surgery capacity to approximately 600 surgeries per month.

“In this way, Bolivarian socialism is being built, attending to the people in their basic needs of education and healthcare, to promote good living conditions and forge a youth identified with culture, education and a sense of patriotism and belonging to their homeland,” declared the President.

Unrepaired sewer drain

President Nicolás Maduro demanded that the mayors and governors focus on identifying the problems of the population through on-site inspections, after discovering that a sewer drain in the 23 de Enero parish continued to be damaged, despite the fact that he himself formulated the complaint six months ago.

“I myself reported the broken sewer drain six months ago and they have done nothing: there is the broken sewer drain and the people are passing by it with their cars and motorcycles, damaging their family property,” Maduro pointed out.

Thus, the president demanded that local and municipal governments apply the 1×10 of Good Government (an instrument set up by the new stage of the national government aimed at strengthening public management with direct participation from the popular classes), with tours in their fields of action to “seek problems and find solutions together with the people.”

“You have to go to the streets to look for problems, because problems are not going to knock on your door … Rather, the bootlickers that one sometimes has, the ‘advisors’ … end up covering up the problems,” he criticized, while warning that he hoped that the reported damaged sewer drain “is fixed within 48 hours with the people.”

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

