The Venezuelan ambassador was received by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, this Thursday, and at that moment, a new diplomatic stage between both nations began.

This Wednesday, Félix Plasencia, the plenipotentiary ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Colombia, described his meeting with President Gustavo Petro as a historic event for both nations.

Through a telephone call with the state channel, Plasencia pointed out that this meeting confirms Venezuela’s commitment to brotherhood with nearby towns and its neighboring country, “between supportive governments that are committed to commitment to the citizen, to the people, and towards improving and dignifying the lives of our compatriots.”

Plasencia reported that during his conversation with the new president of Colombia, they discussed issues of binational interest:

Firstly, regarding the issue of rapprochement and Venezuela’s commitment to support peace in Colombia.

Secondly, they addressed Venezuela’s commitment to work on integration, solidarity, and the meeting of two fundamental countries within the nations of Latin America and the nations of the Caribbean. “There, issues were reviewed that we must resolve immediately,” Plasencia stated.

Third, they discussed issues related to the region. “Venezuela and Colombia must join forces within the region,” Placensia said, “so that it remains one of peace and tranquility, and so that we can build a path of … improvement for all our citizens.”

“We also spoke about the interests and the importance we give to the community of Colombians who live in Venezuela, and those Venezuelans who live in Colombia today,” Plasencia said.

Plasencia said that “development, growth, construction of virtuous and transparent wealth, strengthening the ties of friendship and brotherhood between both equal peoples” are expected in the future between both nations.

Earlier

This Wednesday, Gustavo Petro, president of Columbia, received credentials from the Venezuelan ambassador, Félix Plasencia, affirming him as the representative of Venezuela in the Colombia.



Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría tweeted that the delivery of the credentials of the representative of the Venezuelan government is an event that “completes the seal on this new stage of diplomacy, of peace between Colombia and Venezuela. Bolívar’s sword runs through Latin America!”

La entrega de cartas credenciales de @plasenciafelixr a @petrogustavo termina de sellar esta nueva etapa de Diplomacia de Paz entre Colombia y Venezuela.

¡La espada de Bolívar recorre América Latina! pic.twitter.com/BWR9LS5Gnl — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 7, 2022

After arriving a week earlier, the meeting took place in the Casa de Nariño, the seat of Colombia’s presidencey.

In addition, last Wednesday Plasencia delivered his credentials to Colombia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Álvaro Leyva.

That same day, he also met with Germán Umaña, the minister of commerce, industry, and tourism of Colombia, to whom he reaffirmed the willingness of the Venezuelan government to resume and deepen the bilateral exchange.

On August 28, the Venezuelan ambassador traveled to Colombia, and highlighted the great opportunity presented to both nations by the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Similarly, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, appeared before the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to deliver his credentials on August 29.

The reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela was one of the campaign promises of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Both nations have already begun the process of boosting binational trade, especially at the border, for which the chancelleries and parliaments are advancing a working plan.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.