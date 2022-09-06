The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said this Monday, September 5, that the process of renewal of the party’s grassroots structure was a manifestation of unity, strength, and political coherence.

“[An] extraordinary process, throughout the country,” said Cabello during a press conference. “A splendid manifestation of unity, strength, and political coherence. What we have received from our people is very valuable for the organization of our party, from now on.”

He also indicated that there are still some pending tasks, such as the renewal of state, municipal, and parish political teams.

"El PSUV está de fiesta con la militancia, con los simpatizantes y amigos en la renovación de sus estructuras", Diosdado Cabello. @dcabellor #PSUVPorTodaVenezuela pic.twitter.com/Un3yM3nUu6 — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) September 5, 2022

Regarding the election of UBCh (Bolívar-Chavez Battle Units) leaders that was held this Saturday, Cabello highlighted that the average participation in the assemblies was of 120 people in the small centers, to 700 people in the large centers.

Cabello acknowledged the work of the party promoters for the excellent organization demonstrated last weekend:

“The promoters are champions in organizing events,” said Cabello. “We saw murals throughout Venezuela, [and] people from house to house. With our proposals to organize, unite, and grow, many opposition people came to watch.”

Cabello reported that 57% of the UBCh heads are new faces, while 47% are re-elected party members.

In that sense, he explained that women continued to dominate the postings again, holding 62% of elected positions. At the same time, he highlighted the participation of young people.

"El PSUV es muy dinámico y esta tarea abre pasos a nuevos liderazgos, las mujeres volvieron a ganar con el 62% de las jefaturas. Tenemos jefes de UBCh muy jóvenes; una compañera en el Zulia con 1700 votos, habla de un sólido liderazgo de ella allí ", Diosdado Cabello.@dcabellor pic.twitter.com/Gj2xWXeQf0 — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) September 5, 2022

“99% of the UBChs were activated,” said Cabello. “14,095 in the whole country were activated. The heads and the teams were elected in each one… This allows us to say that there was participation in all the municipalities. 98% of the parishes had reported, up to yesterday.”

Cabello emphasized that PSUV party members have demonstrated the democratic character that persists in Venezuela, adding to the high level of consciousness of those who decided to live in peace.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.