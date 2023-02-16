February 16, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) next to the governor of Carabobo state, Rafael Lacava (left), during a televised meeting installing healthcare facilities in different parts of the country. Photo: Twitter/@MIPPCI.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) next to the governor of Carabobo state, Rafael Lacava (left), during a televised meeting installing healthcare facilities in different parts of the country. Photo: Twitter/@MIPPCI.