This Tuesday, February 14, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during a televised broadcast from Carabobo state, announced the inauguration of a blood bank in the José María Vargas Hospital, La Guaira state, and the rehabilitation of seven people’s clinics in Aragua state, as well as the Falcón Institute of Scientific Research for Health (IFICS), Falcón state. This was accomplished through the Bricomiles (Military-Community Brigades for Education and Health) and the IFICS, in Coro.

From the University of Carabobo campus, where important services for cancer treatments were initiated at the Miguel Pérez Carreño Hospital, the president made separate televised contacts to the states of La Guaira, Aragua, and Falcón, to formalize the completion of the drives by the Venezuelan government.

Maduro stated how much care and attention there is from those in the community who will be in charge of these spaces. He further recognized the quality and dedication of these healthcare personnel and those of all of Venezuela, in accordance with what is established in the Constitution that guarantees a public healthcare system—universal and of quality—for Venezuelans. “We are in the renaissance stage,” he said.

Blood bank in La Guaira

President Maduro inaugurated in La Guaira the blood bank service of the José María Vargas hospital. The governor of the state, José Alejandro Terán, said that it was also possible to “recover and rehabilitate the services of the healthcare center, including five modern operating rooms that raise to at least 900 surgical procedures to be done monthly in this state.” Terán also noted the investment of 15 million bolivars in the rehabilitation of the traumatology, pediatrics, waiting room, and dialysis services of the hospital, as well as its hallways and corridors.

“Today we are pleased,” he said, “to inaugurate this vital service (blood bank) for the operation of the hospital, which has state-of-the-art technology and is one of the most modern in the country.” He also explained that “all the comprehensive diagnostic centers and comprehensive rehabilitation rooms of La Guaira and 26 outpatient clinics have been recovered, thanks to the work of Popular Power and the Bricomiles.”

Milagros Montilla, general director of health at the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS), who was also at the hospital, said that the recently delivered blood bank can serve 30 patients or daily donors, for a total of 900 donors per month. “With each donor,” explained the head of the IVSS, “different supports can be obtained that would save the lives of patients who arrive due to shock trauma.”

Seven people’s clinics rehabilitated in Las Tejerías

In another televised communication, this time from the Santo Michelena municipality in the state of Aragua, the governor of the state, Karina Carpio, presented one of the seven people’s clinics that, starting February 14, are in service for local communities.

The governor presented the results of the effort of the Bricomiles in the people’s clinic in the El Jabillal sector, in Las Tejerías, a town that suffered a terrible landslide on October 8 of last year that left at least fifty deaths, but four months after the tragedy shows significant improvements.

Carpio noted that the promises made by President Maduro to the inhabitants of Las Tejerías when he visited the disaster area last October have been fulfilled. She also recalled the recent reopening of the hospitals in Cagua and La Victoria, as well as the rehabilitation of the Bolívar Square in Las Tejerías, inaugurated this Monday in the presidential activity to celebrate four years of the Venezuela Bella Mission, the public works and spaces recovery and beautification program initiated in 2019.

The governor, accompanied by the mayor of Las Tejerías, Pedro Hernández, described how the spaces initiated for the community allow for comprehensive care for older adults and pediatric patients. She showed the obstetric consultation room, and noted the rehabilitation of ceilings, walls and doors, the construction of a laundry, and water channeling, all of which allows medical personnel to spend the night and provide direct care.

The vice minister for health, Yuliana Ramos, noted the effectiveness of the ‘Renacer de Las Tejerías’ operation and stated that the recently inaugurated spaces are CPT II (type 2 people’s clinics) that will serve at least 4,000 people. Carpio noted that with the inauguration of the other six clinics that were also rehabilitated, the goal of development of these infrastructures for the community was met.

“We had to learn, we learned, and where we are going is forward,” said President Maduro after the inauguration in Aragua, “and what we are going to do is a lot with little, and sometimes we do something with nothing.” He further noted the love and care necessary so “that the resources multiply, everything turns out nice, turns out well,” in this rehabilitation work.

Falcón Institute of Scientific Research for Health

In a third inauguration act during the televised broadcast, President Maduro formalized the rehabilitation of the IFICS, in Coro, Falcón. The governor of the western state, Víctor Clark, was in charge of showing the facilities.

The governor noted the participation of FUNDACITE (Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Technology) in the state of Falcón, and IVIC (Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research), in the finished work that will allow real-time diagnoses, especially in matters of viruses. Clark described that IFICS will be capable—in real time—of purifying, as well as performing, chemical processes, clinical studies, and molecular tests on 48 simultaneous virus samples within 20 minutes.

The institute will serve the population in the diagnostic support of viruses such as measles or chikungunya, and its installed technology is able to render the viral particles of the samples inactive in order to prevent infections and achieve an analysis.

Clark stated that the real-time results will be useful for the work of “a single government team” in the country, since decisions can be made in real time in conjunction with the Institute of Hygiene and the Ministry of Health. He also pointed out that IFICS will allow research to develop new drugs, as has already happened with the polyvalent antidote for snake bites that a Falcón state team developed, which earned them the National Science Award.

After the inauguration, President Maduro noted that Clark was one of those who made the proposals to combat the coronavirus during the most critical situations of the COVID-19 pandemic. The president also recognized the excellent work in the elaboration of the “multipurpose anti-venom serum that won the National Science Award,” and added that those in the team that developed it “will create a time of innovation and contributions for Falcón and the rest of the country.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.