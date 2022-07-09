Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the ratification of the military high command of the nation during the Joint Graduation Act to the Rank of Lieutenants, Lieutenant Commanders, and Retirement of the Class of 1989 of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) on Thursday, July 7. Major General Vladimir Padrino López was ratified as the Minister of Defense of Venezuela, and hence he will continue in his post.

President Maduro also announced the ratification of Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez in the post of the Commander of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB). Likewise, the commanders of the Army, Militia and Bolivarian National Guard were ratified.

The president announced the appointment of General José Gregorio Moreno as chief of the General Staff of the CEOFANB. General Santiago Infante was appointed as Commander of the Bolivarian Military Aviation, and Admiral Aníbal Brito as Commander of the Bolivarian National Navy.

Standing on the Patio of Honor of the Military Academy in Caracas, President Maduro announced that a total of 944 cadets from the different military academies of the four components of the FANB were promoted to the ranks of lieutenant and lieutenant commander.

“This is a very special act, full of feelings of hope of the military youth who today receive their promotion honorably, due to their own merits, study and dedication,” said the president in his speech.

President Maduro thanked the 244 patriots of the FANB class of 1989 who have retired “after having completed a brilliant military career” with dedication, commitment and loyalty to the Venezuelan people in the exercise of their functions.

“You are an example, you are a beacon of what a professional career full of values ​​and patriotism, love and loyalty, a career in Bolivarianism should be,” he stated, thanking those who retired from their duties in the FANB. “A complete military career, from beginning to end, from the first day that you entered this Academy, until today when you are retiring—always victorious, this is what a complete, victorious military career should be, full of love, patriotism, full of dedication, sacrifices. I congratulate you!”

“The class of 1989 is an example for those of you who are graduating today,” added the president, addressing the newly promoted graduates.

In recent days, more than 15,000 military personnel from the five components of FANB have been promoted.

On July 2, President Maduro granted promotions to members of the Presidential Honor Guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). On July 4, 219 FANB officers were sworn in to their posts.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

