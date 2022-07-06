Earlier today, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, inaugurated a civic-military parade in the nation’s capital commemorating 211 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence of Venezuela.

In an unusual remote video address from Miraflores Palace in Caracas, the head of state said that Venezuela will preserve its sovereignty against attacks from any empire, as it did on July 5, 1811. He called for Venezuelans not to lower their guard against the attacks of any empire. In recent days, President Maduro has mentioned intelligence reports outlining Colombian plans for sabotage and terrorist activity, related to the administration of outgoing far-right President Ivan Duque.

Since the initiation of Plan Colombia in 2000, the United States has sent at least $11 billion of “aid” to Colombia, most of it directly to the country’s military. According to figures released by the Council on International Policy, for example, the US sent $641 million to Colombia in 2005, and over 83% of this went to the military. In 2001, 97.8% of US funding went directly to the military. In addition, the US maintains at least seven military bases in Colombia.

President Maduro survived an assassination attempt by explosive-laden drones on August 4, 2018, during a military parade celebrating the anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB). A few hours later, intelligence and security investigations pointed at Colombia as the place of origin for the attack. Mainstream media tried to discredit Venezuela’s allegations, but a year later a CNN article showed evidence of the organizers of the drone attack training in Colombia.

“As long as empires exist, we will continue to fight battles,” Maduro said during his address. “That is why I ask the FANB to always remain alert against the curse of Santander, the same oligarchy that assassinated Sucre and that will end up in the dustbin of history.”

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Warns Against More Terrorist Threats From Colombia & Duque Rejects Maduro’s Tentative Visit to Colombia

In the same way, he emphasized the history of Venezuela and those who sacrificed themselves to liberate the country: “This same sky that has seen us throwing up our fists and raising our heads in each adverse situation, can attest that this generation of Bolivarians present here has once again safeguarded the ideals and institutions that gave us greatness in the past.”

President Maduro recalled that the first emancipation attempt in Venezuela was defeated by the people themselves. “The signing of [the declaratin of] independence was not the arrival point, but the starting point, to … free us from the tyranny of Spain,” he said.

“Every July 5th, we meet under the same sky that has sheltered all Venezuelans for 211 years, the patriots of all time who with sacrifice and courage have been building the irreducible heritage of the Republic: national independence,” added President Maduro.

He expressed his confidence that the military forces defending the Venezuelan people would act with commitment and loyalty, while highlighting the military’s ability to merge its interests with those of the people. “It is your turn to be the Bolivarian officers of the Bicentennial era of 2022-2030,” President Maduro said, “and arrive undefeated on that December 17, 2030,” in reference to the bicentennial of the death of Simón Bolívar, The Liberator.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Ranks 11th Worldwide in Cocaine Busts: UN Report

“This July 5 we are here, the children of independence, in perfect civic-military union,” said President Maduro, “willing centuries later to continue giving birth to an independent homeland. Long live the courage of the founding fathers.”

Venezuela does not give up in the face of difficulties

During his speech, President Maduro noted that Venezuela has experienced numerous struggles and victories, and he extolled the courage and rebellion of the Venezuelan people, highlighting “the continuous uprisings century after century, decade after decade, year after year, against all kinds of empires and domination that threatened us.”

In this regard, he reiterated that Venezuela does not give up in the face of difficulties, but on the contrary “raises its fists in each combat, and raises its head in each adverse situation, which has seen us fight when our dignity and our rights as a nation are at stake.”

Venezuela’s head of state said that the year 2022 has allowed the consolidation of the republican reconstruction project “that our beloved Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez rescued and brought for this and future generations. When a life of service to the people is chosen, we are obliged to carry our conscience beyond our own individual limits until we feel the destiny of the La Patria.”

The parade was held at the Paseo Monumental de los Próceres (Walkway of the Heroes) in Caracas, where different components of the Bolivarian National Armed Force paraded before the population and the authorities.

This process of independence began on April 19, 1810 when independence was proclaimed as an expression of the will of Venezuelans, thus removing Vicente Emparan, captain general of Venezuela and representative of the Spanish monarchy, which gave way to the formation of the Supreme Board of Caracas.

A year later, on July 5, 1811, following a series of sessions, the Supreme Congress of the United Provinces of Venezuela (the first parliament convened in our republican history), was formed by representatives of the seven provinces belonging to the former captaincy general of Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.