On Friday, November 25, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the prime minister of Belize, John Briceño, at the Miraflores Palace.

Briceño arrived in Venezuela on Friday morning, where he will meet with authorities of the Venezuelan government in order to review the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Belize have been positive and have strengthened peace diplomacy in the region and the international arena. This year marks 34 years of Venezuela-Belize relations in energy, trade, educational and cultural matters.

President Maduro and Prime Minister Briceño are expected to discuss strategic areas between the two countries.

On Thursday, the vice-president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize, Eaton Courtenay.

The meeting was held at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, headquarters of the vice-presidency of Venezuela, in Caracas.

