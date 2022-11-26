On Friday, November 25, after the conclusion of the first week of dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the two delegations announced that three agreements had been reached, among them a request to Brazil, Mexico, Chile and four other countries to accompany the peace talks.

In the joint communiqué, the delegations reaffirmed that the discussions that took place in Waraira Repano, Caracas on November 21 were held “in an atmosphere of confidence and optimism.”

They announced the ratification of Cuba, Venezuela, and the Kingdom of Norway as guarantor countries. In addition, they decided to invite Brazil, Chile and Mexico to join as guarantor countries in the Colombian peace process.

They also agreed to request Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain to consider their participation in the process as accompanying countries and to know their willingness to reactivate the Group of Countries for Facilitation, Support and Cooperation (GPAAC).

They also agreed to advance diplomatic actions with the United States to consult its willingness to participate through a special envoy.

Government and ELN agree to resume humanitarian activities

The second agreement was on humanitarian activities. In this regard, the ELN and the government of Colombia decided to resume the agenda established in March 2016, and to advance the processes of humanitarian relief. These activities will be observed by the United Nations Verification Mission and the church.

The last point of the agreement establishes the conformation of a communication team “to inform the public in an objective, timely, clear and transparent manner, on the development and progress of the dialogue process.”

The peace talks is taking place at the Humbolt Hotel in Caracas, with delegations from Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantors, and the accompaniment of the Office of the Secretary General of the United Nations through its special representative in Colombia, and the Catholic Church.

Carlos Mendoza, representative of the government of Venezuela, and Marit Brance, representative of the Kingdom of Norway read out the communiqué to the press.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/RQ/SC

