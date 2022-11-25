On Thursday, November 24, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the minister of foreign affairs of Belize, Eaton Courtenay, that focused on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, headquarters of the vice presidency of Venezuela, in Caracas.

The foreign minister of Belize arrived in Venezuela on Thursday and was received by the deputy minister for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rander Peña Ramírez.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, we received the minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration of Belize, Eaton Courtenay, who arrives in the country to strengthen the brotherhood and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. Welcome!” wrote Peña on social media.

En nombre del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y el Canciller @Fariacrt, recibimos al Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Exterior e Inmigración de Belice, Eaton Courtenay, quien llega al país para fortalecer la hermandad y la cooperación integral entre ambas Naciones. ¡Bienvenido! pic.twitter.com/EXl8rvPnsD — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) November 24, 2022

Afterwards, they went to the National Pantheon, where Minister Courtenay made a floral offering to Simón Bolívar.

“Today we accompany the minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration of Belize, Eaton Courtenay, who is making a floral offering to pay homage to the Father of the Homeland Simón Bolívar. From Venezuela we send our greetings of friendship and fraternity to the Belizean people,” Peña added.

HOY// Acompañamos al Ministro de Relaciones, Comercio Exterior e Inmigración de Belice, Eamon Courtenay en Ofrenda Floral para rendir honores al Padre de la Patria Simón Bolívar. Desde Venezuela hacemos llegar nuestro saludo de hermandad y fraternidad a todo el pueblo Beliceño. pic.twitter.com/dL8cUrlK2F — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) November 24, 2022

Venezuela and Belize have established more than 30 years of bilateral relations and have signed a number of cooperation agreements, especially in cultural and educational matters.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

