This week, several activities will be held in Caracas to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of Commander Hugo Chávez.

On Saturday, a seminar promoted by the International Anti-Imperialist Platform, led by the Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba, the eldest brother of Hugo Chávez, Adán Chávez, is scheduled to take place.

Several activities are also planned for Sunday to kick off the memorable day held as a tribute to the revolutionaries. Later, the closing ceremony of the World Meeting on the Validity of Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian Thought, which began last Friday at the Teresa Carreño Theater, will take place.

On Monday, a military parade is planned in the House of Blue Dreams to commemorate the life of the commander.

At the same time, several cultural activities will be held in the capital city. There will also be campaigns on social media to memorialize the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Aquí está CHÁVEZ hecho pueblo, hecho millones. POR AHORA Y PARA SIEMPRE ¡Nosotros Venceremos carajo!❤️ El Pdte @NicolasMaduro conmemoró 31 años de la rebelión cívico militar liderada por Chávez, quien aquel #4Feb se hizo pueblo y encaminó la consolidación de la Patria grande pic.twitter.com/7wcnA52jVZ — Pedro Infante A. (@pinfantea) February 4, 2023

Throughout the week, the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, also known as the Military Historical Museum, where the Venezuelan people bade their final farewell to the commander 10 years ago, will be open to the public.

An indelible leadership

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has emphasized the need to remember the many qualities of Hugo Chávez, from his moral character to his humanist values.

“The best way to remember our Commander Chávez is not to remember him in the past, it is not to remember him crying, it is to remember him in the present, as a reference for the future—working, studying, with a smile and with his face set to the horizon of this 21st century,” President Maduro stated.

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.