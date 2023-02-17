This Thursday, February 16, the Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, ruled out resuming the dialogue—known as the México Talks—that his government had been advancing with representatives of the Unitary Platform which includes the extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition. “We do not dialogue with maulas,” stated the head of government, who pointed out the breach of the agreements reached at the last round of the México Talks.

“We dialogue with everyone who has to dialogue. When you have a dialogue, you have to have a say,” Maduro noted. “And you also summon governments as serious as the governments of México and Norway, and then you say that you don’t remember what you signed. What certainty does it give you to dialogue with people who do not comply?”

He recalled that in the last round of the talks, they signed a social agreement in which they promised to return $3.2 billion of the Venezuelan state money frozen by the United States, “and now they say they don’t have a dollar, that the US left them alone. So, what guarantee does the Venezuelan government has to sit down with people who do not comply with what they promise?”

“What do you call people like that? The nothing!” he added. “So we are not going to dialogue with nothing.”

Extremists in hiding

President Maduro warned that, at present, the extremist sector of the opposition acts as a hidden enemy by orders of the government of the United States. “It is the strategy of the Democrats: they hide,” he explained. “They hid (former deputy) Guaidó; they kicked him out, [he’s] not good for them anymore. They burned it, to rehearse now the tactics of the invisible enemy, to disturb our achievements.”

He reiterated that this opposition sector is under the tutelage of the United States and is currently “begging” to resume dialogue with the Venezuelan government. “They ordered them to go to primaries and sit down with our government to discuss electoral conditions,” he specified.

The president made the announcement during his participation in the anniversary program of Con el Mazo Dando—which, on February 10, reached nine years on the air—accompanied by its conductor, Deputy Diosdado Cabello.

(Alba Ciudad) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

