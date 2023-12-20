The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed that the Palestinian people deserve justice. He labeled as “monstrous” the massacre suffered by Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli occupation in Gaza and denounced it as “an uncontrolled genocide.”

“Humanity has to always remember who the criminals were, what crimes they committed, and sooner rather than later there must be justice,” he stated on Monday, December 18, during the 30th episode of his TV program Con Maduro+.

President Maduro added that more than 7,000 children have been victims of the Israeli bombardment throughout the Gaza Strip. “This is an extermination of children, just like what Hitler did, who sent children to gas chambers. In Gaza, children are being bombed and killed.”

“More than 19,000 Palestinians have been murdered,” the Venezuelan president continued. “The latest monstrous crime was that the occupation forces buried alive a group of people who were in a hospital assaulted by the Israeli army. The way to kill them was to bury them alive. Another crime that Pope Francis has condemned was what happened in a Catholic church in Gaza, where women were murdered by snipers and then the church, which was serving as a refuge, was bombed with missiles.”

President Maduro reiterated his call for justice for the Palestinian, evoking the words of Pope Francis, “As the Pope says: divine and earthly justice for the Palestinian people.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SC

