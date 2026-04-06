Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—President Nicolás Maduro, currently held hostage in New York following the illegal US military invasion of Venezuela on January 3, released a message of faith and hope this Easter Sunday. The message, which the president emphasized was shared alongside his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, reached the people of Venezuela and the world amid a global call for his release from what many have called a kidnapping.

The Chavista leader, who has been held in a Brooklyn detention center since the bloody US military operation that claimed over 100 lives, utilized the occasion to share a profound spiritual reflection. Drawing parallels between the current struggles of the Bolivarian Revolution and the biblical narrative of the passion, Maduro wrote that “this Holy Week reminds us of a very profound truth: there is no resurrection without passion. First comes the cross, the pain, and the sacrifice, but then comes new life.”

Message of faith from New York

The president’s reflections centered heavily on the Gospel of John, specifically the account of the resurrection of Lazarus. In a translation of his message, President Maduro urged his supporters and the world to “remove the stone of hatred, lies, division, and resentment,” calling for a liberation from internal and external imprisonments.

“That Gospel also speaks to us today,” the president noted. “When the Lord says, ‘Lazarus, come out!,’ he is teaching us that to rise again is also to heal, to liberate, to forgive, to rediscover one another, and to walk together once more.”

Since the January US military bombing of Venezuela, murals and billboards have appeared throughout Caracas demanding the return of Maduro and Flores. While the US government continues to hold the couple on narcoterrorism charges—to which they have both pleaded not guilty—the acting presidency in Venezuela, led by Delcy Rodríguez, continues to recognize Maduro as the sole constitutional leader of the nation.

The victory of truth over lies

In the final portion of his message, President Maduro struck a tone of defiance and reconciliation, asserting that “this Easter Sunday is a time to declare with conviction that this is the victory of life and truth.” He emphasized that despite the current geopolitical siege, “death does not win: Christ wins. Lies do not win: truth wins. Hatred does not win: love wins.”

The president concluded his message by invoking a promise of eternal accompaniment, quoting Matthew 28:20: “I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” He called on the Risen Lord to bless Venezuela and the peoples of the world with continued faith and peace.

The full unofficial translation of his message follows:

New York, 05/Apr/2026

Beloved people of Venezuela, sisters and brothers of our nation, peoples of the world: on this Easter Sunday, Cilia and I wish to share a message of love, peace, and hope. This Holy Week reminds us of a profound truth: there is no resurrection without suffering. First comes the cross, the pain, and the sacrifice, but then comes new life. Jesus tells Martha, “Your brother will rise again” (John 11:23), and then affirms, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die” (John 11:25-26). This is our first thought: the one who raised Lazarus also rose again. The Resurrecter rose again, and therefore hope is never lost.

Martha responds to Jesus with simple and unwavering faith: “Yes, Lord, I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God” (Jn 11:27). That’s where it all begins: with belief. Then Jesus says, “Take away the stone” (Jn 11:39), and later he cries out, “Lazarus, come out!” (Jn 11:43). This Gospel also speaks to us today. It tells us that we must remove the stone of hatred, lies, division, and resentment. It calls us to break free from everything that imprisons us from within. And when the Lord says, he is teaching us that to rise again is also to heal, to liberate, to forgive, to rediscover one another, and to walk together once more.

Therefore, this Easter Sunday is a time to declare with conviction that this is the victory of life and truth. Death does not win: Christ wins. Lies do not win: truth wins. Hatred does not win: love wins. And this victory calls us to seek unity, dialogue, reconciliation, and peace among all people. Furthermore, the Risen Lord leaves us with a beautiful and eternal promise: “I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Mt 28:20). This is our third certainty: until the end of time, Christ accompanies his people. May the Risen Lord bless Venezuela and the peoples of the world, and fill us with faith, love, and hope.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JB