Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave after his swearing-in ceremony for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press/file photo.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave after his swearing-in ceremony for a third term in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press/file photo.