Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez continued her official visit to India with a dense agenda for the third day. The day included a technical inspection of Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, a meeting with the US ambassador to India, a forum with local business leaders, and her arrival in Mumbai.

Acting President Rodríguez began her agenda in New Delhi with a meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. “I held a courtesy meeting with the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, regarding advances in our bilateral relationship for the benefit of both countries,” the presidential press office announced on social media.

The encounter sparked discussion within Chavista circles in Venezuela, where several analysts questioned the strategic necessity of meeting a US diplomat during a sovereign diplomatic tour in India. Concurrently, right-wing media figures attempted to manufacture uncertainty regarding the temporary line of executive succession in Venezuela. These individuals ignore Article 235 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which stipulates that the president requires National Assembly authorization only when traveling abroad for more than five consecutive days, without the need to appoint an acting president.

Strategic energy cooperation at Jamnagar

Following the diplomatic meetings, the Venezuelan delegation traveled to the state of Gujarat, north of Mumbai, to conduct a technical tour of the Jamnagar refinery owned by Reliance Industries. The visit aimed to solidify the bilateral energy agenda and catalyze oil exchanges between the two nations. The Jamnagar complex is the world’s largest single-point oil-refining facility, owned by Indian magnate Mukesh Ambani. It comprises two massive adjacent plants—one serving domestic and international markets, and the other operating within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) focused exclusively on exports.

The inspection was attended by top corporate executives, including Debangsu Ray, chairman of the cluster and manufacturing director at Jamnagar, alongside MB Kishore, chairman of the refinery’s SEZ. Rodríguez was accompanied by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Oil Minister Paula Henao, among other high-level officials. Prior to entering the facility, the delegation participated in an Environment Day activity at the Jamnagar police station, planting a tree to symbolize the friendship between Venezuela and India.

On Thursday, the Indian government confirmed that Venezuela has become the country’s third-largest oil supplier, with total shipments nearing 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May. This surge comes amid heightened energy urgency for India, which faces supply strains resulting from the US-“Israel” aggression against Iran and US illegal sanctions against Russia.

Processing between 1.2 and 1.4 million bpd—representing roughly 1.5% of global crude output—the Jamnagar facility utilizes advanced high-conversion technology tailored to distill heavy and extra-heavy crudes like Venezuelan Merey oil from the Orinoco Belt. India maintains an active operational presence in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt through the San Cristóbal and Petrocarabobo-1 joint ventures.

Agricultural alliances and renewable energy

The Venezuelan delegation also held discussions with private-sector business leaders from Gujarat. Among the participants were executives from Amul, India’s largest dairy brand and one of the world’s most successful agricultural cooperatives. Amul is globally recognized for pioneering the commercial-scale processing of buffalo milk powder, a technology of significant interest to Venezuela, where the national herd consists predominantly of buffaloes.

Acting President Rodríguez and Indian corporate leaders explored advancements in clean and renewable energy, a sector in which Gujarat is a recognized pioneer, notably in individual rooftop solar installations with a total capacity of 7,081 megawatts. As India’s third-largest economy, Gujarat continues to experience robust industrial growth.

To conclude the itinerary’s final leg, Rodríguez arrived in Mumbai, India’s financial capital and the home of Reliance Industries. Boasting a population of over 22 million, Mumbai marks the third city visited during this official tour. The earlier visit to Mumbai featured a high-level meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, the Indian government reported that Rodríguez has formally invited Indian oil firms to expand their operations in Venezuela’s hydrocarbon sector.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF