The president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, praised the social policies implemented by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Chinese president made these comments during his bilateral meeting with his Mexican counterpart, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco, USA, on November 16, 2023. “During these more than five years since you took office, you have led the Mexican government and people to progress in reforms, innovations, achieving significant results in the process of national development,” President Xi said. “For that I would like to congratulate you.”

After the meeting, AMLO summarized the objective of the meeting with Xi, stating that its aim was to ratify “the commitment to continue maintaining good relations for the benefit of our peoples and our nations.”

The meeting lasted just over 40 minutes, during which Xi made reference to the disaster caused recently by Hurricane Otis in the Mexican state of Guerrero. “It caused serious human and material losses,” the Chinese president commented. “I would like to express my condolences. China attaches great importance to Mexico’s request to purchase supplies in response to the disaster, and the relevant authorities have urgently assisted Mexico in contacting Chinese companies for supplies.”

Later, the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that during the meeting, López Obrador highlighted the “forthcoming contribution from China of 250,000 units of basic goods for Guerrero.” He also invited Xi to participate in the priority projects of the government of Mexico, including the Plan Sonora (for clean energy generation) and the Interoceanic Corridor, which, according to the Mexican government’s projections, will facilitate the transfer of Asian goods to the East Coast of the United States, thus boosting commercial exchange.

Xi Jinping expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral relations of China with Mexico. Last year Mexico and China celebrated 50 years of bilateral ties, and this year marks ten years of the strategic and comprehensive China-Mexico partnership. “I attach great importance to the progress of binational relations and I am willing to work with you to continue the traditional friendship of half a century and take relations between our countries to a new level,” President Xi told AMLO.

(La Jornada) by Alonso Urrutia

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

