The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, demanded that the United States should respect the sovereignty of his country, and added that the US is not in the habit of respecting the sovereignty of other nations.

“They are not accustomed to respecting the sovereignty of the people,” AMLO said on Tuesday, April 23. “The US State Department published a report saying that Mexico violates human rights. They think of themselves as the judges of the world. We are respectful to them and they should be respectful to us.”

The US Department of State, in its Annual Human Rights report, claimed that the government of Mexico paralyzed investigative processes and trials against people who allegedly committed homicides, kidnappings or extortion.

The Mexican head of state said that what was stated by the US State Department is one of the various positions held by the Biden administration.

“For example, what they came out with yesterday contradicts what we are doing in coordination with the White House [on various issues], such as immigration,” he added.

The Mexican president also reproached the initial response of the US government towards the assault on the Mexican embassy in Quito, capital of Ecuador, which took place on April 5, 2024.

López Obrador said, “First the State Department came out with an ambiguous statement, because they surely have dealings with the government of Ecuador, military cooperation similar to Plan Colombia or Mérida.”

