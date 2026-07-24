Co-presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, at the official event for the 47th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, July 19, 2026. Photo: César Pérez/El 19 Digital.

Co-presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, at the official event for the 47th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution, July 19, 2026. Photo: César Pérez/El 19 Digital.