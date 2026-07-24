By Diario Red Editorial – Jul 19, 2026

On July 17, following the summit convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to launch his crusade against the left, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, responded with a pointed message: “A new and more dangerous version of McCarthyism is back.”

In a brief five-part thread on X, the Cuban president dissected the US foreign policy in the Trump era:

With a threatening transnational projection, far-right alliances reminiscent of Hitlerian fascism or the sinister Operation Condor are being promoted to attack a supposed global ‘radical left’ … Dangerously radical are the imperial right and its acolytes, responsible, among other crimes, for the genocide in Gaza, extrajudicial killings, persecution, torture, and murder of migrants, bombing a girls’ school in Iran, genocidal blockade of Cuba. The list is endless. The true danger to humanity is the philosophy of dispossession that dictates the war actions of the transnational far right.

At the ministerial summit against what Rubio has defined as “political terrorism” of the “radical left,” a category in which the Trump administration includes anyone who opposes its wishes and interests, he said that Cuba’s ideological and intelligence network helped build the extreme left in the United States and that it remains associated with agitator movements inside and outside the West.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also responded to these claims: Rubio intentionally evades the protection given to terrorists in the US territory, “mainly in the state of Florida, coincidentally, where he himself comes from. Rodríguez pointed out that these groups have murdered 3,478 Cubans and organized more than 600 assassination attempts against the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Rodríguez questioned the lack of actions by the US government to dismantle those terrorist networks. “How was it possible for a terrorist commando, with war weapons and powerful explosives, to prepare, train, and set sail toward Cuba a few months ago with total freedom? Who are the real terrorists?” he questioned.

The Media Observatory of the Cuban news outlet Cubadebate highlighted 10 lies by Marco Rubio at his anti-left summit:

1. “Governments [in the US] refused to address the violence of 2020.”

2. “All these crimes are organized left-wing terrorism.”

3. “Antifa is a coordinated global terrorist network.”

4. “Iran coordinates leftist groups around the world.”

5. “Cuba built the Western far left.”

6. “93% of the attacks in the West were from the far left.”

7. “Immigration directly imports terrorism.”

8. “The protests almost brought the United States to its knees.”

9. “The worst rebel against the best.”

10. “We must crush this evil forever.”

No other speech by Marco Rubio resembles Adolf Hitler’s as much as when he said: “Before God and the world, the strongest has the right to impose his will,” concludes the analysis by Cubadebate.

Cuba has historically supported revolutionary movements and maintains relations with leftist parties, unions, and organizations. But there is no evidence that in 2026 it directs, finances, or trains any international terrorist network. The Reuters agency itself highlighted that Rubio did not provide public evidence of any such network. Cuba’s battlefield remains, as throughout the entire history of the Revolution, the battlefield of ideas.

As journalist Irene Zugasti wrote on X, the most lucid, brave, and clear reflection on the political witch hunt against the left movements of Trump and Rubio has been made by the Cuban government.

Perhaps this is why they are so afraid of Cuba.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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