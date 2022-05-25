The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Peru announced that the country will be represented at the Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June 8–10 in Los Angeles, California, USA; however, it did not specify whether President Pedro Castillo will participate or not.

“In this vein,” continues the statement from the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, “Peru expresses its aspiration that all countries of the region will participate in the Summit to make possible an open and inclusive dialogue to overcome differences.”

En esa línea, ha hecho saber oportunamente su aspiración de que en la Cumbre participen todos los países de la región, a fin de permitir un diálogo abierto e inclusivo y la superación de diferencias. — Cancillería Perú🇵🇪 (@CancilleriaPeru) May 19, 2022

Peru thus joins the countries of the region that disagree with Washington’s unilateral decision to exclude from the Summit of the Americas Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, countries towards which the US maintains a policy of political and economic hostility.

Professor Ramiro Escobar, a Peruvian expert in international relations, commented that the exclusion of these three countries from the summit makes no sense.

On May 19, the Ambassador of Cuba to Peru, Carlos Rafael Zamora, said at a ceremony hosted in homage to Cuban national hero José Martí, that the region’s general condemnation of US attitude is an example of Martí’s pro-Latin American legacy.

Besides widespread criticism of the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas, the presidents of Bolivia, Mexico and Honduras have announced that they will not attend the summit in Los Angeles if the discrimination persists. Countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have also announced a boycott of the summit. Even the presidents of US allies Brazil and Guatemala have indicated that they may not attend the summit.

Featured image: President of Peru, Pedro Castillo. File Photo.

(Prensa Latina English) with Orinoco Tribune content

