The two presidents discussed expanding economic and business cooperation, as well as promoting joint investment plans.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, both highlighted on Friday, June 17, that the Venezuelan president’s visit to the country will promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two presidents spoke by videoconference, as a result of suspicious results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on members of the Venezuelan delegation, a fact that the Venezuelan president regretted.

“I was very eager to hold a conversation on multilateral and bilateral issues,” Maduro said.

In this regard, the president of Azerbaijan pointed out that, despite the lamentable situation of COVID-19 in the Venezuelan delegation, “this online meeting will also be beneficial for us.”

Alliances

President Maduro highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral alliances, and positively assessed Azerbaijan-Venezuela relations in the international arena, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He also confirmed that the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, will be present at the NAM summit to be held in Baku at the end of the month.

“We should make an effort to further elevate our bilateral relations,” President Maduro commented. “At the multilateral level we collaborate very well; in the Non-Aligned Movement we have had a positive position and constructive work.”

In this regard he congratulated Azerbaijan for being the pro tempore president of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for another year.

Economic cooperation

The two presidents evaluated the possibility of expanding economic and business cooperation, as well as promoting negotiations on investment projects or joint ventures.

They also addressed the activities of the two countries within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

In this sense, President Aliyev of Azerbaijan highlighted the good negotiations in the area of ​​energy through OPEC+, which, in his opinion, show “that common interests can serve to solve problems.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

