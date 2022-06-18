June 18, 2022
Cuban Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Déborah Rivas documenting the damage inflicted on Cuba by the US blockade, in her speech at the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization. Photo: Twitter/@DEB_INVEXCUBA

Cuban Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade and Investment Déborah Rivas documenting the damage inflicted on Cuba by the US blockade, in her speech at the 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization. Photo: Twitter/@DEB_INVEXCUBA