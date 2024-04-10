Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, at Miraflores palace, in Caracas, in what is the sixth bilateral meeting of the two presidents in less than two years. This presidential meeting took place on Tuesday, April 9, one day after the first meeting of the bilateral “Neighborhood and Integration Commission” was held in Cúcuta, Colombia, an evidence of the positive shift in the relationship between the two countries.

Petro comes to Caracas a few days after questioning the controversy in the presidential candidates’ registration process held by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), which ended on March 25. The controversy arose after Corina Yoris, a last-minute candidate proposed by far-right politician María Corina Machado after the Supreme Court ruled not to lift her longstanding disqualification, could not register as candidate for the upcoming July 28 presidential elections.

Chavista leadership claims that Yoris could not register as a result of the infighting within the opposition coalition Unitary Platform (PUD), while opposition politicians blame the government and the CNE for not allowing Yoris to register. CNE authorities have not yet provided any explanation on this controversy.

Upon receiving President Petro, Maduro said, “Venezuela and Colombia are constantly in contact and dialogue, two peoples who are one, who without a doubt are Siamese twins as has been said so many times in our history, and who must delve deeper into the steps of integration and beyond, in unity.”

During the meeting, the two presidents reviewed current conflicts in the continent, including the assault on the Mexican embassy in Ecuador, the emergency meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the situation in Palestine, and the growing threats of violence worldwide. Both leaders highlighted the importance of “maintaining with utmost care and diligence the collaborative and united work for peace in South America.”

President Maduro explained that the two delegations discussed dynamic and complex bilateral issues. He also explained that there was a working meeting with high-level delegates from both countries and a private meeting only between the two heads of state. The meeting revolved around issues of “diplomatic cooperation, energy projects, oil, border security, among others,” explained President Maduro.

After almost three hours of meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference where they provided some details regarding the bilateral meeting, which according to national and international media occurred in a warm and friendly atmosphere. “It was a good conversation, reviewing how the relationship with Venezuela is progressing,” said Maduro, who was the first to speak at the press conference.

President Petron explained that the two had discussed navigation projects that would include the Meta River and the Orinoco River and that would end with an exit to the sea. He also spoke of the possibility of connecting the economies of Norte de Santander, Santander, and other departments in the east of Colombia with Lake Maracaibo. He further mentioned a joint project to manufacture electric cars.

“Peace has to be associated with the security of the common citizen,” said Petro, highlighting the importance of a joint fight against organized crime. According to the Colombian president, this should include several aspects such as preventing cryptocurrencies from being used for money laundering and jointly combating criminal gangs.

Neither of the two presidents made direct mention of the tensions due to Colombia’s statements regarding the presidential elections in Venezuela. The Brazilian government had made similar statements, and both were strongly criticized by Venezuelan authorities.

