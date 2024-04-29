Jill Stein, Green Party candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, was arrested for participating in a protest against the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Jill Stein, 73, was arrested on Saturday, April 27, on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where students are holding demonstrations in support of Palestine.

Police officers took the presidential candidate to a van after she refused to leave the university campus. As part of this demonstration, another 80 people were also arrested.

Stein declared, “We are here with WashU students, defending our constitutional rights, defending the American people who want to end this genocide now.”

https://x.com/drjillstein/status/1784411081340809348

During the rally, Stein criticized university officials for condoning the use of force against their own students who are simply calling for peace, human rights, and an end to a genocide that the US people abhor.

Demonstrations against Israel’s genocide of the people of Palestine are spreading across several universities in the United States and are facing police repression and criminalization.

Arizona State University Police arrested 72 people on Friday, including 15 students.

Likewise, at Emory University in Atlanta, 28 people were arrested, one of them an economics professor, Caroline Fohlin, whom an agent knocked to the ground.

Nearly 100 arrests were recorded at Northeastern University and Cal Poly Humboldt in Northern California. The latter have closed its doors for the rest of the year and will offer virtual classes.

Faced with repression from the New York Police Department (NYPD), students at Columbia University (the epicenter of the movement) reported that they filed a complaint for violation of civil rights.

The lawsuit came after the arrest of more than 100 people by NYPD and threats to deploy the National Guard at that university.

Despite police repression, the students say they will continue their protests, claiming that what worries them most is “the violence that Palestinians have been suffering daily” at the hands of the Zionist colony.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/MCM/SL

