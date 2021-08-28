Propaganda Today: How US Created Taliban & Al-Qaeda, and Behind Afghanistan war Profiteering

By Ben Norton – Aug 24, 2021

The Grayzone’s Ben Norton launches his show Propaganda Today discussing US war profiteering in Afghanistan and how the CIA gave birth to the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

Propaganda Today is a weekly show that Ben hosts at the independent video platform Rokfin.

In his first stream, he talks about corporate war profiteering in Afghanistan, and debunks media myths claiming Washington supposedly “spent $2 trillion and got nothing for it.”

In reality, 80 to 90% of US war spending in Afghanistan returned to the US economy through private for-profit US contractors. And the top five weapons-manufacturing military contractors received more than $2 trillion in US government funding during the war.

In the rest of the video, Ben documents the history of US meddling in Afghanistan, going back to the 1970s, showing how the CIA gave birth to the Taliban and al-Qaeda as part of Washington’s campaign to undermine and destroy socialist, communist, and left-wing nationalist movements in Muslim-majority countries by supporting far-right Islamist extremist groups.

You can watch the full 2-hour stream at Rokfin: “How US created Taliban & al-Qaeda, and behind Afghanistan war profiteering”

