In its weekly meeting, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) reviewed and defined organizational strategies for the profound renewal of grassroots leadership and support for the plans of the National Executive, such as the 1×10 plan for Good Government, reported its President Nicolás Maduro.

“We have reviewed three lines of deep action and the renewal of grassroots leadership, which are a priority within the 3R.Nets,” Maduro said.

The lines are:

• First: The 1×10 plan for Good Government and the PSUV as the ruling party “and all the events that this implies, of criticism and self-criticism, and timely alerts.”

• Second: The new machinery for new political and electoral majority for future scenarios during 2024-2030.

• Third: The new alliances and the strengthening and consolidation of the Congress of the New Era. “As a great strategy to unite everything that can be united against the main enemy of la Patria, US imperialism.”

Regarding organization, Maduro recalled the need to confront individualism, and to consolidate a collective, democratic, and popular leadership.

The president of the party added that there is a “collective force of victory for whatever comes, however it comes and whenever it comes, and we will always be ready to win the new victories that our revolution and people deserve.”

Regarding the 1×10 plan, he requested that states liaison in order to present proposals, within a week, to resolve the problems with the distribution of water throughout Venezuela. He also called for strengthening the capacities of the Community Military Brigades (BRICOMILES) for health and education, to achieve the goals of 100% education and refurbished health centers in all municipalities, for which the involvement of the party is essential.

More than three million party base members chose speakers/leaders

The renewal of the party structure began on August 13. This Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m., grassroots assemblies will be held to elect street leaders all over the country. On Saturday the 27th, the head of the community will be elected, and on September 3, the head of the Bolívar-Chávez Battle Units (UBCh) will be elected.

A total of 3,144,220 party members of the PSUV mobilized on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, to elect leaders for the renewal of grassroots leadership of the organization, reported Maduro.

“A beautiful and unprecedented process,” President Maduro said. “The PSUV, [is] the most democratic, most popular, most powerful, most Bolivarian and most Chavista party. It is an unprecedented mechanism of the creative processes of the people: More than three million citizens between Saturday and Sunday.”

According to the PSUV vice president, Pedro Infante, as of Monday, 209,616 assemblies have been held, with an average of 15 people per assembly. Infante indicated that more than 75% of those elected were selected by consensus, and now it is time to continue calling for the election of street leaders.

Infante specified that for this Thursday, August 18, the elected promoters will be sworn in for more than 200,000 streets, while on Friday there will be a day of propaganda.

On the other hand, Maduro pointed out that 86% of the UBCh, 78% of the communities, and 72% of the streets participated in this weekend process; however, assemblies are still being held.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

