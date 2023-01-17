On Monday, January 16, during the United Socialist Party of Venezuela’s (PSUV) customary weekly press conference, PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello rejected the actions of the representative of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV) during the procession of the Divina Pastora, in Barquisimeto, Lara state.

“We must express rejection of this opportunist attitude of taking advantage of a people who go out walking with their faith, for the petty intentions of those who manage the political party of the Episcopal Conference,” said Cabello.

He added that with these actions, the so-called “politicians in cassocks” lose privileges before the people. “They should launch their own candidate and compete in the primaries,” he said.

Cabello pointed out that the celebration of the Divina Pastora was marred by the political speech of the Venezuelan Bishop Víctor Hugo Basabe, who attacked President Nicolás Maduro’s government during his sermon in front of thousands of followers in Barquisimeto.

Fight between mafia bosses

Diosdado Cabello branded Leopoldo López and Julio Borges as gang bosses, highlighting the internal fight between the two, who both accuse each other of being thieves.

“Both of them accuse each other of being thieves,” he said. “And the worst thing is that they are both right. They are all thieves.”

It should be noted that López also accuses Borges of sabotaging Guaidó’s “interim” government.

“All of them are involved in the looting plot, the robbery against the assets of this homeland,” he said while considering why López waited until now to make this accusation against Borges.

“He’s known this for a long time,” Cabello added. “It’s a knife fight that has nothing to do with what was stolen. It is to see who prevails, who survives… They are little political gang bosses.”

The people should not pay for the right’s internal fights

Diosdado Cabello believes that the Venezuelan people should not be victims of the right’s internal conflicts.

“They must look for an internal mechanism, even though it seems they forgot about the primaries, given the internal struggles and their fighting. Are we Venezuelans going to pay for the right’s arguments? It’s not fair!” he stated.

In Cabello’s opinion, it is positive that the opposition is working towards the election primaries and not on a new coup, respecting the constitutional path.

“We, from the PSUV, go for it when the CNE says so, and we prepare ourselves to defeat them.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

