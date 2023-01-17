The Venezuelan vice presidency office reported that the government is fine-tuning details for the upcoming inauguration of the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series. The 65th edition of the Caribbean baseball tournament is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 10 in Venezuela.

Through a message on social media, the vice presidency office explained that a meeting was held on Saturday, January 14, between Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and officials from the national executive, including Minister for Sport Mervin Maldonado, Minister for Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez, Minister for Public Works and Services Néstor Reverol, Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil, Minister of the Office of the Presidency Jorge Márquez, and Minister for Culture Ernesto Villegas.

#EnFotos || Vale destacar que en esta edición, se contarán con la participación de ocho equipos; entre ellos: Venezuela, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana, México, Panamá, Colombia, Cuba y Curazao.#14Ene pic.twitter.com/DlHuArb77A — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) January 14, 2023

“This January 14, the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, in the company of National Government authorities, led a working meeting in order to fine-tune details for the inauguration of the Gran Caracas 2023 Caribbean Series, on February 2,” stated the vice presidency office.

This regional baseball tournament, managed by Major League Baseball (MLB), has been used as a political tool against Venezuela in recent years. Because of this, many experts view the announcement with skepticism regarding the MLB’s commitment to materializing the agreement.

In 2019, the Caribbean Series was scheduled to be hosted by Venezuela. However, due to the beginning of Washington’s regime-change operation using former deputy Juan Guaidó, the US Major League Baseball (MLB) league applied pressure for the host country to be changed to Panama. Something similar happened in the 2018 edition of the tournament, which was also planned to be hosted in Barquisimeto, Venezuela but was moved to Guadalajara, Mexico last minute.

Eight teams will participate

According to the vice presidency office, eight teams will participate in this edition of the tournament: Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Cuba and Curaçao.

The 2023 Caribbean Series will be held at the Látigo Chávez baseball stadium, located in La Rinconada, Caracas, which will be inaugurated in the coming days, and in the Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, formerly called Forum La Guaira Stadium, in Macuto.

First match

On Thursday, February 2, the Cuban and Curaçaoan teams will face each other at the La Rinconada stadium at 10:30 in the morning. Later Colombia and Puerto Rico will meet at the La Guaira stadium at 2:00 in the afternoon.

At 3:00 in the afternoon, Mexico and the Dominican Republic will also face each other in La Rinconada, and the official opening match of the event will take place in the same stadium between Panama and Venezuela at 8:00 p.m.

Most important regional championship

The Caribbean Series (Serie del Caribe) is the oldest and most important baseball championship in the region, in which the champions of each country’s leagues compete to determine the best in the Caribbean.

In Venezuela, where baseball is the most popular sport, many Venezuelans hope that the MLB and the Caribbean Series organizers do not cheat Venezuela again.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

