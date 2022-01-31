PSUV Training System to be Relaunched Within ‘3 Rs Dot Net’ Strategy

The National Training System of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will be reactivated throughout Venezuela within the framework of the “three Rs dot net” initiative carried out by the president of the party, Nicolás Maduro, to build the new era of transition to socialism.

Reading circles, courses, and diplomas, as well as the Institute of Higher Studies, will return to their activities “with more force,” following the exceptional situation created by COVID-19. The pandemic will force them to adapt to a new work methodology, said PSUV Vice President for Training, Héctor Rodríguez, in this regard. The comments were made on Friday, January 28, during a meeting in Caracas with representatives of the national networks for the area and PSUV vice presidents for mobilization and events, agitation, propaganda and communication.

“The pandemic slowed down the pace of training that we brought,” President Maduro said. “It was possible to adapt some programs to new technologies, but the pandemic also demanded efforts, personnel, and demanded that our leaders fight. Today, although the pandemic is not over, there is are measures that allow the community to return to its daily dynamics, with due protection, of course, and this includes training.”

Rodríguez explained that the debate on the “three Rs dot net” strategy must take place at all levels and scenarios, an action that will also allow the PSUV to diagnose its support, and evaluate the status of Venezuelan people in general, in the particular circumstances that the country is going through, both due to the aforementioned health situation, and the ongoing economic war waged on the nation by the US and its allies.

Featured image: Public event organized by PSUV within its National Training System. Photo: Ultimas Noticias.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

