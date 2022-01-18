President Maduro’s Plan of Action for 2022-30 & the ‘3 Rs Dot Net’ Strategy to Build Socialism

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the plan of action for the Bolivarian government from 2022 to 2030, for the continuing transition to socialism. “I believe that this new era merits the building of new mechanisms of action, alongside the people,” the president said during his annual address to the nation on Saturday, January 15, from the headquarters of the National Assembly.

The following strategies were proposed:

• The “1×10 for good government” mechanism that will allow direct connection with the complaints and recommendations of the people and grassroots movements.

• Construction of a map of problems and solutions in order to build action plans at all levels of government (states, municipalities, parishes).

• Establishment of Specific Action Agendas (ACA) aimed at the bases of the Community Councils and the People’s Power.

The head of state pointed out that these lines are fundamental and that if executed, they will result in a new organizational, political, and technological form of government for the solution of the real problems of the people.

Within the framework of the plan of action for 2022-2030, the president also presented a new system, which he called “three Rs dot net,” for “the new era of transition to socialism.” In this context, the three Rs named were Resistance, Rebirth, and Revolution:

• Profound Resistance that includes the repositioning of the resilient Venezuelan people; to fight back against the empire, mounting a moral and political Resistance to counter the blockade.

• Rebirth of the original spirit of La Patria; Rebirth of the values of Venezuela, and of Simón Bolívar’s national project.

• Revolutionize, to change everything again; to do everything and to do it effectively.

“We need a rebirth of La Patria, after defeating the sanctions and the blockade,” President Maduro said at the conclusion of his address. “The socialism of the 21st century, democratic, cultural, Christian, Bolivarian, and Chavista, is our path. Good and better times are coming.”

With the 3 Rs proposed by President Maduro, Venezuelans recognize the reference to the 3 Rs suggested by Hugo Chávez in 2008, which were Revision, Rectification, and Relaunching.

Plan to stabilize the quality of public services

The Venezuelan President also presented a challenge for the new year: “to stabilize and to guarantee the quality of all public services in the country, in a joint effort between mayors, governors, the national government, and People’s Power.” He stressed that there are already initiatives that encourage progress on this path, although further progress is needed.

“We must advance in a plan to fully restore the water service, to fully establish the electricity service,” President Maduro said, “to advance in a plan to increase the frequency of the gas service, the people are asking for this loudly.”

The president recognized the deterioration in the provision of basic services, as a result of the war of electricity, the economic and financial blockade, and the indolence of some public officials, while asserting that the North American empire uses electricity as a weapon against the people. “They use the electrical war to damage the economy, they use the electrical war to harm the life of the people, they use the permanent electrical war as a weapon to affect other services such as water,” President Maduro said.

The dignitary also highlighted the importance of satisfying all basic needs, and working on generating wealth and social investment in Venezuela.

Featured image: President Nicolas Maduro and the sabre of Simón Bolívar, during the 2022 Annual Message to the Nation. Photo courtesy of Presidential Press.

