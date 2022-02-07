Putin Announces New Gas Supply Contract with China

This Friday, February 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced a new contract to supply China 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year from fields in the Far East. He described relations between the countries as intense.

“Our tankers have prepared very good new solutions for the supply of hydrocarbons to the People’s Republic of China. A further step has been taken in the gas industry. I am referring to a new contract for the supply of gas to China from the Russian Far East for 10 billion cubic meters,” the Russian head of state said.

Xi said that the political and strategic mutual trust between China and Russia is getting stronger despite the difficult period of the pandemic.

“We will operate like this, and continue to work together with you to outline a plan for the development of Sino-Russian relations in a new historical period, we will strive to transform mutual trust between our countries into practical cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples,” Xi said.

Gazprom and the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed an agreement in 2015 on the basic conditions for the supply of gas by pipeline from fields in Western Siberia to China via the “western” route (the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline) and a memorandum of understanding on a project to supply natural gas by pipeline to China from the Russian Far East.

In December 2017, Gazprom and CNPC signed an agreement on the main conditions for the supply of natural gas from the Russian Far East to China. Gazprom’s largest field in that area is Yuzhno-Kirinskoye, which will start producing gas in 2023.

