RT Censored: Germany Prohibits Russian TV Channel to Broadcast

This Wednesday, February 2, German media licensing and supervision commission (ZAK) has banned the Russian TV channel, Russia Today (RT), from broadcasting.

ZAK indicated, that RT does not have a media license. According to the media regulator, German law indicates that the Russian channel requires a broadcast license. It also states that RT did not receive or request permission to broadcast its programming. For this reason, it ordered the medium to stop broadcasting in German territory on all its platforms.

With this guideline RT will not be able to transmit its programming on the air, internet, through the mobile application nor via satellite.

💬#Zakharova: The French media regulator launched an investigation into @RTenfrancais. The essence of the claims is not disclosed. ☝️We look forward to a fair and transparent inquiry, and call on Paris to take measures to ensure normal conditions for the channel’s operation. pic.twitter.com/lspGjxL4NA — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 4, 2022

Following the ban on RT’s broadcast in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would “end satellite and other Deutsche Welle broadcasts” on Russian territory and referred to similar measures advanced in France and other Western countries in a “selective observance of freedom of media and pluralism of opinion.”

🔻@StateDeptSpox statement is another example of double standards policy. Where were 🇺🇸 "high democratic values" when #Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of🟢@de_rt_com channel?

🔻

📎 https://t.co/zjbKk0PA8Z https://t.co/HyFLQEp51n pic.twitter.com/IyL6Y0z0wc — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) February 5, 2022

The Russian government further stated that the action is an “attack on freedom of expression.”

On his part, the CEO of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg, declared: “We expected some measures from Russia, but I think it is a totally exaggerated reaction on the part of the Russian government.” Washington’s Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, immediately came to the rescue of their German partners with a tweet, that was responded to by the Russian foreign affairs ministry pointing out US double standards.

Network reactions

After the ban on the broadcast of the Russian channel RT in German territory, network users reacted.

RT tiene un permiso transfronterizo expedido en Serbia, que sirve para transmitir en toda la Union Europea, que Alemania obstaculice con excusas leguleyas la difusion de la señal de RT, en aleman no es mas que una violacion flagrante a la libertad de expresion!!! — Armando 🇻🇪 (@Armando7carr) February 5, 2022

User @Armando7carr wrote: “RT has a cross-border permit issued in Serbia, which can be used to broadcast throughout the European Union. Germany hinders the broadcast of RT with legal excuses, this is nothing more than a flagrant violation of freedom of expression!”

El sistema de revisión de medios alemán justifica la medida del bloqueo a RT en Alemania que un medio propagandístico a favor de Rusia. me pregunto qué creen que hace CNN, Fox news y medios Europeos. Deutsche Welle al servicio de la OTAN. — Hildemaro Lombardo (@Hildema04158622) February 4, 2022

@Hildema04158622 wrote: “The German media review system justifies the measure of blocking RT in Germany as a pro-Russian propaganda outlet. I wonder what they think CNN, Fox news and European media do. Deutsche Welle in the service of NATO.”

Alemania censuró la cadena rusa RT en Alemania, Rusia expulsó y clausuró a DW en Moscú. Luego Alemania calificó de desproporcionada la medida, chaaaaaa — Guido3d (@guido3d) February 4, 2022

User @guido3d wrote: “Germany censored the Russian network RT in Germany, Russia expelled and closed down DW in Moscow. Then Germany described the measure as disproportionate, yeah right.”

Featured image: RT office with police tape. File photo by Pavel Golovkin / AP / TASS.

