The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Doha, State of Qatar, as the next stop on the international tour that has taken him to Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, and Kuwait. The focus of the visit was cooperation in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, transport, energy, defense, tourism and culture.

The Venezuelan president arrived in Qatar with his wife, Cilia Flores, and members of his cabinet, and was received by the chargé d’affaires for Venezuela in Qatar, Fátima Majzou.

Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported that President Maduro plans to meet with Qatar’s head of state, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Wednesday. The meeting will “review the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest,” QNA wrote.

President Maduro was welcomed by Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Qatar honored the arrival of the Venezuelan head of state with a military parade.

In October 2016, President Maduro undertook an international tour that included Qatar. On that occasion, diplomatic actions were undertaken to build consensus with OPEC and Non-OPEC member countries, in order to reach fair prices for each barrel of crude oil.

In recent years, Venezuela and Qatar have promoted joint actions to strengthen the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

