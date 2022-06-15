June 14, 2022
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro upon his arrival in Qatar, escorted by Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs , Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Photo: Twitter/@NicolasMaduro.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro upon his arrival in Qatar, escorted by Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs , Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Photo: Twitter/@NicolasMaduro.