Caracas, June 13, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in the State of Kuwait on Monday, June 13, as part of an international tour that has taken the Venezuelan head of state through Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Venezuela and Kuwait formally began diplomatic relations in 1965. Both nations were founding members of OPEC [the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries], founded in 1960.

Contentos de arribar al nuevo destino de nuestra Agenda de Trabajo Internacional: el Estado de Kuwait. Venimos a estrechar y ampliar lazos estratégicos con esta nación amiga, que forma parte de la OPEP. ¡Será una fructífera jornada! pic.twitter.com/A9ImXUBp3v — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 13, 2022

This is the first official visit of President Maduro to Kuwait as head of state. He plans to hold talks with the Gulf state’s crown prince, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported.

Following his arrival, President Maduro held a press conference televised by Venezuelan state television network, VTV, during which he said: “we have just arrived in Kuwait from a very important, fruitful journey, from Türkiye, Algeria, [and] Iran, working for the construction of a multipolar, multicentric world, joining the new humanity.”

#EnVivo 📹 | Presidente @NicolasMaduro llega al Estado de Kuwait en el contexto de su gira euroasiática.https://t.co/UnXNT8Dpxi — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) June 13, 2022

President Maduro landed at the Kuwait International Airport, located in the Farwaniya Governorate, where his welcome ceremony was led by Kuwait’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al Sabah, and the Venezuelan ambassador to Kuwait, Rubén Ávila.

The Venezuelan president began his international tour in Türkiye, where he made several agreements with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the fields of economy, tourism, and agriculture. He then traveled to Algeria where he met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with whom he agreed to establish a direct air link between Algiers and Caracas, and to relaunch a high-level joint commission between the two countries.

Maduro’s next stop was the Islamic Republic of Iran, where—amid a busy schedule—he met with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, and signed a bilateral strategic cooperation agreement for the next 20 years, which includes specific agreements in areas such as oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

