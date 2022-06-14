The Summit of the Americas has proven that the US has lost its hegemony in the region and, in the words of Laila Tajeldine, a lawyer and international analyst, “it’s good that they are figuring it out.” She made these observations during an interview on the program Aquí con Enersto Villegas, aired on public television and social media.

During the interview, Tajeldine said that she hopes the US understands that “their policy has been wrong for many years.” She also asserted that this erroneous policy has spurred the “rise of China and its political presence throughout the world,” which is based on mutual beneficial agreements.

Regarding President Maduro’s international tour, she remarked that it was important because it could help to raise the price of oil, “particularly as the US is speaking about even implementing laws which go against the interests of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries member-states, which could have even worse consequences than those which the US is living with.”

Regarding the kidnapping of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab, she asserted that “there is no legal basis for him to be deprived of his freedom.” She also added that Saab represented a just cause, as he was helping to obtain medicine, food, and fuel for Venezuela in the midst of the criminal blockade imposed by the US.

“Juridically, the case is totally won. Politically, it’s won as well,” said Tajeldine. “But it is the irrational position of the US, in which they don’t care about making the justice system, or the Department of Justice which has done all of this, look bad.”

She also highlighted how the US is completely violating international law. As additional evidence, she drew on the revelations by former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who detailed the US plan to abduct Alex Saab in his recent book. Regarding the controversy of Saab’s nationality, Tajeldine clarified the issue with some clear examples. Saab was born in Colombia and is a Venezuelan citizen, and has been attacked by a number of groups seeking to discredit him. Tajeldine noted that many Colombians have come to Venezuela and have taken up the country as their motherland. “A person like him, with all of his skills, who was benefiting all of the people of Venezuela—this is what has made him a Venezuelan diplomat,” she said.

(ALBACiudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/

